Nigerian vice-chancellor sacked with immediate effect, governing council kicks

The Vice-chancellor of Kwara State University has been removed from office with immediate effect.

A statement by the Kwara government, Monday afternoon, directed Professor Abdulrasheed Na’Allah to immediately step down for Professor Kenneth Adeyemi.

Mr Adeyemi will serve as acting Vice Chancellor while Mr Naalah proceeds on terminal leave.

But for his unceremonious removal, Mr Naalah would have remained in office till July 27 when his tenure expires.

The Kwara State Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, Abdullahi Alikinla, urged Mr Adeyemi to “take charge of responsibilities relating to the smooth running of the institution in accordance with the law establishing it.”

Kwara State governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed

Mr Alikinla said Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed took the decisions regarding the two professors in the exercise of the powers conferred on him by the Kwara State University Law 2009, as amended.

The law, he said, empowers the governor, as the visitor to the University, to appoint and remove the Vice Chancellor for good cause and following due consultations.

The state government did not give any reason for the sudden removal of Mr Na’Allah, the pioneer head of the institution.

However, the Nigerian Tribune is quoting the chairman of the university’s governing council, Saka Nuru, as dissociating the council from the governor’s action.

“This directive is not in tune with the University’s law and is going to lead to distraction from the Rain Semester examination and the process appointment of principal officers that are currently in progress,” the newspaper quoted Professor Nuru as saying.

Prof AbdulRasheed Na’Allah

“This action of the state government is illegal and the Governing Council of KWASU has no hand in the directive.”

Mr Na’allah, 56, was appointed vice-chancellor at the inception of the university in the 2009-2010 academic session.

Mr Adeyemi, 69, was a professor of operations research and business development at Covenant University.