Alleged Forgery: Police arraign Ademola Adeleke in Abuja

The Nigeria Police has arraigned a Senator, Ademola Adeleke, at a Magistrate Court in Mpape, a suburb of the Federal Capital for alleged certificate forgery.

Mr Adeleke was on Tuesday brought before a Magistrate, Mohammed Zubairu, by the police.

This was after he appeared on Monday following fresh allegations linked to the offence of certificate forgery for which Mr Adeleke is already facing multiple trials.

The prosecution team led by Simon Lough had initially been prevented from arraigning Mr Adeleke. The defence lawyers, including Adeniyi Adeyosoye who spoke for Mr Adeleke, asked the court to take cognisance of a subsisting order allowing Mr Adeleke to travel abroad on medication.

According to Mr Adeyosoye, the Magistrate Court cannot continue with the matter until the determination of the similar matter at the Federal High Court.

Mr Adeyosoye said the decision of the Federal High Court, which allowed Mr Adeleke to travel abroad, should be respected by the Magistrate.

He therefore demanded an indefinite suspension of the matter at the Magistrate Court.

According to the details of the charge seen by PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Adeleke is being tried for presenting the allegedly forged certificate to further his political ambition.

The court had suspended its ruling on the current issues till 30 minutes.

When the matter was recalled, the Magistrate said that the order made by the FHC does include a decision that Mr Adeleke should not be arraigned. Subsequently Mr Zubairu ordered that Mr Adeleke be arraigned as planned by the police.

He however added that the decision of the higher court for Mr Adeleke to be allowed to travel should be complied with.

“The orders of the FH court are very clear and unambiguous,” Mr Shehu said.

He added that the police has a constitutional backing to discharge its duty.

“If the police believe that a person has caused an infraction of the law, the police is empowered to act according to the law with regards to the alleged offence,” Mr Shehu said.

Mr Adeleke was first arrested in September 2018, a few days to the Osun governorship election. He was the most potent opposition challenger. He was accused of writing WAEC with muddled identity in order to beef up his credentials for the governorship election that was then upcoming.

The senator strongly denied allegations of forgery when he was arraigned by the police, saying he was a victim of vindictive politics of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Adeleke, a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, was defended by the principal of the school in which he was accused of committing the offence. A statement from his office Monday night said the principal and WAEC had sworn affidavits in defending the governor against forgery or impersonation.

The PDP has condemned the recent arrest, describing it as an attempt by the ruling APC to further intimidate Mr Adeleke.