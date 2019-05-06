Nigeria police issue tips on how to behave at checkpoints

Related News

The Nigerian Police have issued tips to Nigerians on how to avoid clashes with officers at a police checkpoint.

The police gave the tips via their verified Twitter handle, @PoliceNG, on Monday.

The tips urged Nigerians to avoid an unnecessary argument or challenging armed personnel on duty.

They also advised Nigerians to avoid giving an unhappy impression when encountering an officer on their beat.

The tips came against the backdrop of recent killings and brutality of citizens by police officers.

The killings have of late drawn widespread condemnation from advocacy groups some of which held public protests in parts of the country.

Also, many Nigerians have taken to their social media accounts to narrate their experiences with the police and to call for the scrapping of the Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS).

Earlier on April 17, a former head of the Police Public Complaint Rapid Response Unit, Yomi Shogunle, had advised Nigerians on how to have a better communication relationship with an average police officer at the checkpoints.

Mr Shogunle on his twitter handle @YemiShogunle said: ”For now, don’t go and be speaking Queen’s English with them on the road.

“For proper understanding, talk to them in Pidgin, another way to avoid kasala.”

According to him, this would aid communication and proper understanding between personnel of the NPF and Nigerians.

Here are the tips listed by the Police