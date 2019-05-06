London trip not for compilation of ministerial list – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has dismissed the reports that his London trip was to compile the list of persons to be appointed as ministers during his second tenure.

The president stated this on Sunday in Abuja after a 10-day private visit to London.

Mr Buhari stated that he did not discuss the issue of the appointment of new cabinet ministers with anybody.

The president said: “I didn’t discuss with anybody. So, I don’t know how they knew about it. I didn’t discuss it with anybody.’’

On possibility of introducing fresh approach in the fight against insurgency and banditry, the president acknowledged that the acting Inspector-General of Police was doing his best to curtail the menace.

“I have just seen the IG, I think he is losing weight. I think he is working very hard,’’ he said.

The president also declined comment on the kind of people that would constitute his next cabinet. (NAN)

