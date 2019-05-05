FIFA, NFF pay tribute to Rashidi Yekini

Related News

Seven years after the death of Nigerian footballer, Rashidi Yekini, world football governing body, FIFA, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to the legend.

Late Yekini, Nigeria’s all time top scorer with 37 goals in 58 appearances, died on May 4, 2012 at the age of 48 after suffering from illness.

The Kaduna-born Super Eagles forward, born in Kaduna State, kicked off his career in the Nigerian league.

He died in a private hospital in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

In a post via its verified Twitter handle, the NFF wrote: “The legend Rashidi Yekini lives on. On this day in 2012, Nigeria’s all time top scorer passed on to glory. Keep resting in peace, Goals-Father. #WeRememberYekini”.

#OnThisDay seven years ago, we lost 🇳🇬@NGSuperEagles legend Rashidi Yekini.

“The first player to score a World Cup goal for the Super Eagles, his passionate celebration will always have its place in the history of the tournament,” FIFA wrote on its verified world cup Twitter handle.

