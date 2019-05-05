FIFA, NFF pay tribute to Rashidi Yekini

Rashidi Yekini
Rashidi Yekini

Seven years after the death of Nigerian footballer, Rashidi Yekini, world football governing body, FIFA, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to the legend.

Late Yekini, Nigeria’s all time top scorer with 37 goals in 58 appearances, died on May 4, 2012 at the age of 48 after suffering from illness.

The Kaduna-born Super Eagles forward, born in Kaduna State, kicked off his career in the Nigerian league.

He died in a private hospital in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

In a post via its verified Twitter handle, the NFF wrote: “The legend Rashidi Yekini lives on. On this day in 2012, Nigeria’s all time top scorer passed on to glory. Keep resting in peace, Goals-Father. #WeRememberYekini”.

#OnThisDay seven years ago, we lost 🇳🇬@NGSuperEagles legend Rashidi Yekini.

“The first player to score a World Cup goal for the Super Eagles, his passionate celebration will always have its place in the history of the tournament,” FIFA wrote on its verified world cup Twitter handle.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.