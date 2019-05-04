Ramadan 2019: NSCIA releases 30 contact details for moon-sighting notice – FULL DETAILS

MUSLIMS FAITHFUL PRAYING AT ILE ZIK IKEJA IDIL PRAYER GROUND TO MARK THE EID-EL-KABIR CELEBRATION IN LAGOS ON MONDAY 682412/9/16/DAP/JAU/NAN

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs has released the statement below, detailing modalities for the sighting of the new moon to signal the commencement of this year’s Ramadan fast.

The statement also detailed the contact telephone and email addresses of 30 personalities across the country that should be contacted by anyone who sights the new crescent.

See full statement and contact details of the personalities below

FELICITATION AND MOONSIGHTING FOR RAMADAN 1440 A.H.

The month of Ramadan (is that) in which was revealed the Quran, a guidance for mankind and clear proofs for the guidance and the criterion (between right and wrong). So whoever of you sights (the crescent on the first night of) the month (of Ramadan i.e. present at his home), he must observe fasting that month… (Q. Al-Baqarah 2:185)

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), under the leadership of its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, mni, felicitates with the entire Muslim Ummah on the auspicious occasion of the forthcoming Ramadan, 1440 A.H. The Council prays that Allah spare our lives to this and many more Ramadan on the surface of the earth and give us the ability to carry out good deeds as much as possible in the Month because of the multiple abilities of its virtues and the blessings of Allah.

In the same vein the Council hereby beseeches all Muslims to be prayerful unto Allah, especially in the Month (Ramadan), to help our Nation in general and our leaders in particular to be able to overcome, once and for all, the seemingly intractable security challenges as epitomized in the Boko Haram insurgency and the upsurge of armed banditry, kidnapping and related crimes.

Consequent upon the advice of the National Moon Sighting Committee (NMSC), the President-General enjoins the Nigerian Muslim Ummah to search for the crescent of Ramadan 1440 AH immediately after sunset on Sunday, May 5, 2019 equivalent to 29th Sha’aban 1440 AH. If the crescent is sighted by Muslims of impeccable character on the said evening, His Eminence would declare Monday, May 6, 2019, as the first day of Ramadan. If, however, the crescent is not sighted that day, then, Tuesday, May 7, 2019, automatically becomes the first of Ramadan, 1440 AH.

The Council hereby enjoins the Muslims all over the Country to be on the lookout for the announcement of His Eminence, the President-General of NSCIA, on the commencement of the 1440 AH Ramadan fast.

In addition to the established and traditional Islamic leaders in each locality, members of the (NMSC) who can be contacted for information and clarification are as follows:

S/N

NAME

PHONE NO.

E-MAIL

1

Sheikh  Dahir Bauchi

08036121311

Sayyadibashir26@yahoo.com

2

Sheikh  Karibullah Kabara

08035537382

malamkabara@yahoo.com

3

Mal. Simwal Usman Jibrin

08033140010

simwaljibril@yahoo.com

4

Sheikh  Salihu Yaaqub

07032558231

Salihumy11@hotmail.com.com

5

Mal. Jafar Abubakar

08020878075

Jaafaraa1434@gmail.com

6

Alh. Abdullahi Umar

08037020607

waziringwandu@yahoo.com

7

Prof. J.M. Kaura

08067050641

Jmkaura56@yahoo.com

8

Dr. Bashir Aliyu Umar

08036509363

Baumar277@gmail.com

9

Sheikh  Habeebullah Adam Al-Ilory

08023126335

habibelilory@ymail.com

10

Malam Nurudeen Ibrahim

08027091623

Nurudeen.a.o.ibrahim@gmail.com

11

Muhammad Rabiu Salahudeen

08035740333

muhammadrabiusalahudeen@gmail.com

12

Sheikh  Abdur-Razzaq Ishola

08023864448

08051111063

hustaz@yahoo.com

sheikh@al@abrartravels.com

13

Sheikh Abdur Rasheed Mayaleke

08035050804

jentleasad@yahoo.com

14

Dr. Ganiy I. Agbaje

08028327463

08057752980

Ganiy.agbaje@nasrda.gov.ng

gagbaje@yahoo.co.uk

15

Gafar M. Kuforiji

08033545208

kuforijiabdulwasiu@gmail.com

16

Prof. Usman El-Nafaty

08062870892

elnafaty@gmail.com

17

Mal. Ibrahim Zubairu Salisu

08038522693

zubairusalisu@yahoo.com

18

Dr. Usman Hayatu Dukku

0805 7041968

udukku@yahoo.com

19

Imam Manu

Muhammad

08036999841

limaminmisau@gmail.com

20

Qadee Ahamad Bobboy

08035914285

adamawaemiratecouncil@yahoo.com

21

Prof. Z. I. Oboh Oseni

08033574431

oseni@unilorin.edu.ng

wazzioseni@gmail.com

22

Nurudeen Asunogie D.

08033533012

hamdallah1999@yahoo.com

23

Sheikh  Bala Lau

08037008805

08052426880

balalaujibwisnigeria@gmail.com

24

Sheikh  Sani Yahaya Jingir

08065687545

ustaznasirabdulmuhyi@yahoo.com

25

Sheikh  AbdurRahman Ahmad

08023141752

aahmadimam@yahoo.co.uk

26

Muhammad Yaseen Qamarud-Deen

08055322087

crescentgroup2000@gmail.com

27

Sheikh  Lukman Abdallah

08052242252

abuyatamaa@gmail.com

28

Sheikh  Sulaiman Gumi

08033139153

ssgummi@gmail.com

29

Sheikh Adam Idoko

08036759892

imamidoko@gmail.com

30

Alh. Yusuf Nwoha

08030966956

08026032997

yusufnwoha@gmail.com

We wish all Nigerian Muslims and their counterparts all over the world happy Ramadan in advance.

Allahuma Baligna Ramadan! Amin

Signed

Prof. Salisu Shehu

Deputy Secretary-General

Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs

