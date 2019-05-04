Ramadan 2019: NSCIA releases 30 contact details for moon-sighting notice – FULL DETAILS

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs has released the statement below, detailing modalities for the sighting of the new moon to signal the commencement of this year’s Ramadan fast.

The statement also detailed the contact telephone and email addresses of 30 personalities across the country that should be contacted by anyone who sights the new crescent.

“Consequent upon the advice of the National Moon Sighting Committee (NMSC), the President-General (Sultan of Sokoto, Abubakar Saad) enjoins the Nigerian Muslim Ummah to search for the crescent of Ramadan 1440 AH immediately after sunset on Sunday, May 5, 2019 equivalent to 29th Sha’aban 1440 AH.

“If the crescent is sighted by Muslims of impeccable character on the said evening, His Eminence would declare Monday, May 6, 2019, as the first day of Ramadan. If, however, the crescent is not sighted that day, then, Tuesday, May 7, 2019, automatically becomes the first of Ramadan, 1440 AH.

“The Council hereby enjoins the Muslims all over the Country to be on the lookout for the announcement of His Eminence, the President-General of NSCIA, on the commencement of the 1440 AH Ramadan fast.”

See full statement and contact details of the personalities below

FELICITATION AND MOONSIGHTING FOR RAMADAN 1440 A.H.

The month of Ramadan (is that) in which was revealed the Quran, a guidance for mankind and clear proofs for the guidance and the criterion (between right and wrong). So whoever of you sights (the crescent on the first night of) the month (of Ramadan i.e. present at his home), he must observe fasting that month… (Q. Al-Baqarah 2:185)

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), under the leadership of its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, mni, felicitates with the entire Muslim Ummah on the auspicious occasion of the forthcoming Ramadan, 1440 A.H. The Council prays that Allah spare our lives to this and many more Ramadan on the surface of the earth and give us the ability to carry out good deeds as much as possible in the Month because of the multiple abilities of its virtues and the blessings of Allah.

In the same vein the Council hereby beseeches all Muslims to be prayerful unto Allah, especially in the Month (Ramadan), to help our Nation in general and our leaders in particular to be able to overcome, once and for all, the seemingly intractable security challenges as epitomized in the Boko Haram insurgency and the upsurge of armed banditry, kidnapping and related crimes.

Consequent upon the advice of the National Moon Sighting Committee (NMSC), the President-General enjoins the Nigerian Muslim Ummah to search for the crescent of Ramadan 1440 AH immediately after sunset on Sunday, May 5, 2019 equivalent to 29th Sha’aban 1440 AH. If the crescent is sighted by Muslims of impeccable character on the said evening, His Eminence would declare Monday, May 6, 2019, as the first day of Ramadan. If, however, the crescent is not sighted that day, then, Tuesday, May 7, 2019, automatically becomes the first of Ramadan, 1440 AH.

The Council hereby enjoins the Muslims all over the Country to be on the lookout for the announcement of His Eminence, the President-General of NSCIA, on the commencement of the 1440 AH Ramadan fast.

In addition to the established and traditional Islamic leaders in each locality, members of the (NMSC) who can be contacted for information and clarification are as follows:

S/N NAME PHONE NO. E-MAIL 1 Sheikh Dahir Bauchi 08036121311 Sayyadibashir26@yahoo.com 2 Sheikh Karibullah Kabara 08035537382 malamkabara@yahoo.com 3 Mal. Simwal Usman Jibrin 08033140010 simwaljibril@yahoo.com 4 Sheikh Salihu Yaaqub 07032558231 Salihumy11@hotmail.com.com 5 Mal. Jafar Abubakar 08020878075 Jaafaraa1434@gmail.com 6 Alh. Abdullahi Umar 08037020607 waziringwandu@yahoo.com 7 Prof. J.M. Kaura 08067050641 Jmkaura56@yahoo.com 8 Dr. Bashir Aliyu Umar 08036509363 Baumar277@gmail.com 9 Sheikh Habeebullah Adam Al-Ilory 08023126335 habibelilory@ymail.com 10 Malam Nurudeen Ibrahim 08027091623 Nurudeen.a.o.ibrahim@gmail.com 11 Muhammad Rabiu Salahudeen 08035740333 muhammadrabiusalahudeen@gmail.com 12 Sheikh Abdur-Razzaq Ishola 08023864448 08051111063 hustaz@yahoo.com sheikh@al@abrartravels.com 13 Sheikh Abdur Rasheed Mayaleke 08035050804 jentleasad@yahoo.com 14 Dr. Ganiy I. Agbaje 08028327463 08057752980 Ganiy.agbaje@nasrda.gov.ng gagbaje@yahoo.co.uk 15 Gafar M. Kuforiji 08033545208 kuforijiabdulwasiu@gmail.com 16 Prof. Usman El-Nafaty 08062870892 elnafaty@gmail.com 17 Mal. Ibrahim Zubairu Salisu 08038522693 zubairusalisu@yahoo.com 18 Dr. Usman Hayatu Dukku 0805 7041968 udukku@yahoo.com 19 Imam Manu Muhammad 08036999841 limaminmisau@gmail.com 20 Qadee Ahamad Bobboy 08035914285 adamawaemiratecouncil@yahoo.com 21 Prof. Z. I. Oboh Oseni 08033574431 oseni@unilorin.edu.ng wazzioseni@gmail.com 22 Nurudeen Asunogie D. 08033533012 hamdallah1999@yahoo.com 23 Sheikh Bala Lau 08037008805 08052426880 balalaujibwisnigeria@gmail.com 24 Sheikh Sani Yahaya Jingir 08065687545 ustaznasirabdulmuhyi@yahoo.com 25 Sheikh AbdurRahman Ahmad 08023141752 aahmadimam@yahoo.co.uk 26 Muhammad Yaseen Qamarud-Deen 08055322087 crescentgroup2000@gmail.com 27 Sheikh Lukman Abdallah 08052242252 abuyatamaa@gmail.com 28 Sheikh Sulaiman Gumi 08033139153 ssgummi@gmail.com 29 Sheikh Adam Idoko 08036759892 imamidoko@gmail.com 30 Alh. Yusuf Nwoha 08030966956 08026032997 yusufnwoha@gmail.com

We wish all Nigerian Muslims and their counterparts all over the world happy Ramadan in advance.

Allahuma Baligna Ramadan! Amin

Signed

Prof. Salisu Shehu

Deputy Secretary-General

Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs