FEC approves N9.2 billion for model schools, HIV/Aids drugs, others

VP Osinbajo presides over FEC. 14th November, 2018.by NOVO ISIORO-17
VP Osinbajo presides over FEC. 14th November, 2018.by NOVO ISIORO-16

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) Thursday approved N9.2 billion for the construction of seven model schools and supply of antiretroviral drugs to persons living with HIV/AIDS across Nigeria.

The meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, started at about by 4:30 p.m. and ended around 10 p.m.

The Information Minister, Lai Mohammed, who briefed State House correspondents at the end of the meeting, said N4.6 billion was approved for the construction of seven new model schools, one in each of the six geopolitical zones and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The model schools, he said, will be constructed in the FCT as well as Katsina, Nasarawa, Edo, Lagos, Bauchi and Imo states.

Mr Mohammed said the council also approved the contract for the supply of antiretroviral drugs for the treatment of HIV/ AIDS patients in the country. He said contracts for the supply of the drugs were awarded in two phases.

He also said four contracts amounting to over N3 billion was awarded for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.