Insecurity: Buhari has approved community policing — IG

Nigeria Police officers
President Muhammed Buhari has approved the adoption of a community police system to combat growing security threats across Nigeria, the IG of Police has said.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, made the announcement Tuesday at the Forum of Northern Traditional Rulers in Kaduna.

The event deliberated on critical security issues, especially as they affect the north.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said the Federal Government would announce a new policy on community policing for better service delivery.

Mr Osinbajo said it would pave the way for modern policing in the country.

He assured that the establishment of community policing would not take away the powers of the national police.

Speaking in Kaduna on Tuesday, the inspector general said the NPF has achieved major successes in addressing security and safety threats in recent times.

Mr Adamu said the success was appreciable since the launch of ‘Operation Puff Adder’.

“It is a citizen-centred and community policing approach which will lead to more sustainable successes in the management of internal safety and security threats,” he said.

Mr Adamu said the Community Policing Model envisaged for the country will involve the establishment and utilisation of the Special Constables.

The IGP said Special Constables Model is mirrored after the Police Community Support Officers Standard in the United Kingdom policing architecture.

He said it will be tailored to align with the existing traditional security structure in Northern Nigeria.

“The Special Constables will be drawn from members of the community to serve as voluntary community police officers under the coordination of the Nigeria Police Force.

“This new drive is in line with the expressed desire and directives of the President, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR,” he said.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, and other top government functionaries, said traditional rulers are strategic actors within the community policing architecture.

They said the traditional institutional structure present a unique framework which if properly engaged could enhance the attainment of community policing practices.

