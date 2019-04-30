Kidnapped UBEC chairman, daughter regain freedom

Related News

Mahmood Abubakar, the chairman of the Universal Basic Education (UBEC) has been released by kidnappers, police said on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson, Frank Mba, said Mr Abubakar’s daughter, Yasmin, has also been freed.

Both were kidnapped on Tuesday along Abuja-Kaduna Highway.

Mr Abubakar’s driver was reportedly shot dead during the encounter, which left their black Toyota SUV riddled with bullets.

A male suspect has been arrested in connection with the abduction, police said.

One AK47 rifle was also recovered, as police ramp up investigation into the incident.