Buhari’s UK trip: PDP renews call for coalition against APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for a coalition of political parties in the country to “rescue” Nigeria from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The party made the call on Tuesday against the backdrop of President Muhammadu Buhari’s 10-day ‘private trip’ to the United Kingdom without a formal communication to the National Assembly.

PDP’s Deputy Publicity Secretary, Diran Odeyemi, in a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES, said all political parties in the country need to collaborate to “rescue Nigeria from the misrule of the APC.”

He said three recent incidents had shown that the APC would never change its style of governance, which he claimed had brought Nigeria to its knees.

Mr Odeyemi said Mr Buhari’s trip without formally informing the National Assembly went beyond disregard for the legislative arm of government but was “a gross violation of the Constitution.”

He also said President Buhari and the APC were “determined to foist a leadership on the National Assembly so as to annex that arm of government, force a docile leadership on the parliamentarians and continue illegality that hallmarked the present administration since it came on board.”

He wondered why a party that had not justified a mandate it has would be talking about 2023 presidency. He urged Nigerians to join hands with the PDP to stop APC and redirect the ship of the country to a safe harbour.

“Has the party justified the temporary stay it is currently occupying let alone seeking another term in far away 2023? APC must have concluded that Nigerians are gullible,” the statement partly read.

“Only a president that has no regard for the governed would disregard for the law of the land and travel out of the country “on a private visit” without delegating governance to the Vice President as stipulated in the constitution.

“We in PDP have demonstrated over and over again our readiness to lead the rescue mission that would save Nigeria from her tormentors and save a once blossoming country made ‘poverty headquarters’ by APC. We are only calling on other parties to join hands with us to defeat our common enemies.”

It will be recalled that in the run-up to the 2019 elections, the PDP, acting as the rallying point, reached an alliance with 39 political parties under the aegis of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP).

The aim was to ensure President Buhari was defeated at the polls in favour of the PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

But the Buhari Campaign Organisation had dismissed the coalition as a “deceit”, which it believes would only feather the PDP’s nest.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), was signed by the parties at the end of an enlarged meeting at the Yar ‘Adua Centre, Abuja, in July of 2018 and resolved, among others, to field a joint presidential candidate.

The coalition also resolved to agree on common candidates for governorship, National Assembly and state assembly elections across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The MoU, which was read by Tom Ikimi, also resolved to promote core values for the restructuring of the country and sharing of political offices among persons and groups across the six geopolitical zones.

The coalition also promised a unity government in the event of winning the election with a joint manifesto that will usher in a well structured economic and fiscal federalism.

Besides the PDP, other parties in the coalition include the Action Alliance (AA); Alliance for Democracy (AD); Africa Democratic Party (ADC); Action Democratic Party (ADP); All Grand Alliance Party (AGAP); Action Peoples Party (APP); Advanced Congress of Democrats (ACD); and Better Nigeria Progressive Party (BNPP).

The list also included the Democratic Alternative (DA); Democratic Peoples Party (DPC); Grand Democratic Party of Nigeria (GDPN); Green Party of Nigeria (GPN); KOWA Party; Labour Party (LP); Mass Action Joint Alliance (MAJA); and Masses Movement of Nigeria (MMN).

Also in the group were the National Conscience Party (NCP); New Generation Party (NGP); National Unity Party (NUP); Nigeria Intervention Movement (NIM); Peoples Alliance for National Development and Liberty (PANDEL); Peoples Progressive Party (PPP); People for Democratic Change (PDC); Providence People’s Congress (PPC); and the Reformed All Progressive Congress (RAPC).

The Restoration Party of Nigeria (RPN); Social Democratic Party (SDP); Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN); All Grassroots Alliance (AGA); National Interest Party (NIP); Nigeria Democratic Congress Party (NDCP); Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA); and Young Democratic Party (YDP) were also signatories.

The coalition, however, failed to achieve its goals.