Buhari support group speaks on PDP’s allegation of treasury looting by federal government

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has described the allegation of treasury looting and unwholesome borrowing by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government as ridiculous.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) made the allegation in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Monday.

In the statement, the PDP challenged the president to speak out on the allegation.

The party alleged an over N14 trillion oil subsidy sleaze in which it said N11 trillion worth of crude had been diverted through 18 unregistered companies linked to “APC interests.”

The opposition party said the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the president are desperate to retain power so as to conceal corruption by the federal government.

It said this administration has borrowed N12.27 trillion in three years but is unable to name any significant development project it invested in.

Reacting in a statement on Tuesday by its Chairman, Niyi Akinsiju, and Secretary, Cassidy Madueke, the BMO said the allegations that such amount was stolen under the president’s watch have no real basis in fact.

“The claims made in the PDP statement are cock and bull stories,” it said.

The group said the allegations could only have come from comic characters.

It said the allegations were only an effort to mar the president’s administration.

“PDP has continued to raise the claims to tar the integrity of the Buhari administration with the hope that, like mud, it would stick,” the group said.

The pro-Buhari group said it is surprised that any reputable journalist would put his name on a statement that is filled with spurious claims that have over the years been debunked as fake news.

The group said even if such was true, it cannot be compared to the massive subsidy fraud that characterised the PDP’ administration.

On the allegation that the administration was desperate to retain power, the group said President Buhari won the 2019 election fair and square and has no reason to be keen on holding on to power for an ulterior reason.