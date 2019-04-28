Two expatriates kidnapped in Nigeria

Related News

Two expatriates have been kidnapped in Nigeria.

Colleagues and residents said the expatriates are a Scot and a Canadian, but officials did not confirm their nationality.

The two men were kidnapped from an oil rig in Abua community in Rivers State, Southern Nigeria.

The Joint Task Force (JTF) deployed to protect oil installations in the Niger Delta confirmed the kidnap on Sunday.

The expatriates were working at an onshore oilfield said to be operated by Niger Delta Petroleum Resourses.

Th oil field is located at Abua-Odua Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Ibrahim Abdullahi, an army major and spokesman of the JTF in the Niger Delta, confirmed the development on Sunday.

He said that the joint military force was working to free the oil workers.

Mr Abdullahi said that the force, christened Operation Delta Safe, received a report of the incident on Saturday and immediately deployed men and resources to the area.

He said soldiers were on the trail of the kidnappers.

Mr Abdullahi further advised oil firms operating in the Niger Delta region to ensure adequate security cover for their personnel at oilfields.

“The report of the incident got to us on April 27. Some gunmen visited the rig belonging to Niger Delta Petroleum Resources and carried out the attack and kidnapped two expatriates.

“Their nationals were not given.

”We mobilised to comb the swamp but to no avail; we couldn’t arrest the perpetrators.

“Efforts have been intensified to rescue and arrest culprits, but we have also advised the management to provide adequate security to their operations,” Mr Abdullahi said.