Why I was detained by Buhari’s military regime – Lamido of Adamawa

The Lamido of Adamawa, Aliyu Mustapha, has explained why he was detained by the military administration of Muhammadu Buhari after it toppled the civilian administration led by President Shehu Shagari in 1983.

Mr Mustapha gave the explanation on Saturday while receiving the Programme Manager of Wadata Communication Limited, Zubair Idris, who paid him a courtesy visit after an event in Yola.

The traditional ruler said he was detained because he was a commissioner in the civilian government of the then Gongola State. He recalled that the new military regime ordered the detention of all the politicians in government at the time for investigation for alleged corruption.

“I was investigated and found to be clean and subsequently released,” Mr Mustapha said.

The traditional ruler declared his full support for the fight against corruption and lauded the Buhari administration for its commitment to check corruption.

He said some people had expected him to distance himself from Mr Buhari because of that incident in 1983. He said he made them realise that nothing was wrong with his experience.

Mr Idris was in Yola to organise a town hall meeting on the anti-corruption campaign with support from US-based MacArthur Foundation.

The traditional ruler lauded the foundation for its commitment to fighting corruption.

He said the support of the US-based foundation demonstrated the love of Americans to see a better Nigeria.

Earlier, Mr Idris informed the monarch of the town hall meeting, which attracted traditional and religious leaders, civil society organisations, educationists, media practitioners and other stakeholders.

Mr Idris commended Mr Mustapha for establishing Pulaku FM that has been partnering with the firm in the fight against corruption, using the local languages.

He said the firm had trained 36 journalists/producers on investigative journalism to expose corruption and promote good governance.

He said the gesture has been yielding results, citing how a programme by Pulaku FM stopped extortion by some police officers along the Yola-Fufore-Gurin road.