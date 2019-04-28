Osinbajo, El-Rufai, others to speak at NGF induction for new governors

Related News

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Kaduna state Governor, Nasir El-Rufai; and some former governors in the USA are expected to speak Monday and Tuesday at an induction programme for newly elected governors in Nigeria.

An elaborate three-day event organised by the secretariat of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), also has a dinner for all the governors on Sunday. A separate programme for the wives of the new governors on etiquette and protocol will also hold on Wednesday.

While Mr Osinbajo will be speaking on the topic “the journey so far” on Tuesday, the Rwandan President, Paul Kagame, is expected to alongside chairman of First Bank, Ibukun Awosika, and Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Mathew Kukah, speak on Monday on the topic, “Task of Nation Building.”

However, a source at the NGF secretariat informed PREMIUM TIMES that Mr Kagame may not attend the event physically.

“You know he is the chairman of AU and our event unfortunately coincided with an AU event requiring his presence,” the source said.

Also, a former governor of New Mexico state in the USA, Bill Richardson, is the lead presenter under the topic “Art of Governance and Experiencing Sharing.” The session, billed for Monday, will be chaired by former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu.

Another former governor of Maryland State, USA, Martin O’Marlley, will during the second session be the lead presenter under the topic “setting priorities, managing programmes and performance expectations.”

The session will be chaired by Senate President Bukola Saraki, who is a former Kwara State governor.

The last session on Monday which will discuss the role of development partners in sub-national development will be chaired by Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State.

On Tuesday, after Mr Osinbajo’s presentation, Mr O’Malley will speak again on “Managing the Process of Governance.” The session will be chaired by a former Ondo State governor, Olusegun Mimiko.

Also on Tuesday, and under the topic “Economic Management”, the Managing Director of Financial Derivatives , Bismarck Rewane, will be the lead presenter. The session will be chaired by the Jigawa State Governor, Badaru Abubakar.

Another session on Development Financing will have the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, speaking. The session will be chaired by the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki.

There will also be a session on “Strategic Communications and Press/Public Relations” with Cross River Governor, Ben Ayade, as lead speaker. The session will be chaired by a former Ogun State governor, Olusegun Osoba.

A session on “Managing Security in the States” will have the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mohammed Monguno, as the lead presenter. The NGF chairman and Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari, will be the chairman.

The last session on Tuesday, the final day of induction of the new governors, will be under the topic “Imperative of fighting corruption /terrorist financing in Nigeria.”

The acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, will be the lead presenter and the session will have pioneer chairman of EFCC, Nuhu Ribadu, as the guest of honour.