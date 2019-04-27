NGF to hold induction programme for new, returning governors

Related News

The secretariat of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) is organizing an Induction programme for newly-elected and returning governors.

The initiative is aimed at supporting incoming governors to develop key governance and management skills that will enable them transition from campaigning to managing the processes of governance.

According to a statement by the NGF, the objectives of this induction include the following:

Preparing Governors to make the most of their transition from campaigning to governing and building bridges for effective leadership.

Deepening the knowledge and skills of Governors on the principles of governance and shaping their disposition and outlook to align with their work and motivation levels.

Creating a platform that will enable governors to fully understand the philosophies, responsibilities, organization, and cultural values, along with key processes of governance.

Creating an opportunity for peer learning, promotion of global best practices and networking with national and global leaders.

Exposing Governors to relevant contemporary national priorities in critical sectors of the economy and driving consensus on opportunities to achieve desired outcomes.

The programme will hold between 28th April – 1st May 2019 and it will be multilayered and interactive.

It will feature plenary presentations and discussions by key stakeholders with diverse experiences.

This is aimed at generating conversation among the newly elected Governors, respected national and international leaders, heads of national institutions and development partners, among others.

Expected at the occasion are critical stakeholders, including current and past governors of Nigeria and the United States, to provide the opportunity for Nigerian governors to, not only network with national and global leaders, but also to gather useful information that will help them transition into their new roles as chief executives of States.

“It is expected that all the Governors will, at the end of their induction, have their knowledge and skills honed on the nuances of governance to better equip them to hit the ground running,” the statement said.

“All governors would have established relationships with national and global leaders and have a better understanding of the tools and opportunities available to achieve their vision and their priorities.

“The NGF finds it imperative to highlight the task before Governors and support them to create a workable framework that will aid them to achieve a smooth transition into their new administrations. A similar induction took place in 2011.

“A new addition to the program is the Governors’ Spouses’ Summit which is designed to be an introduction to public life for the spouses of newly elected and existing Governors.

“It is expected that this event would bring about an avenue to discuss how the activities of the Governors’ spouses can best compliment the roles of the Governors in promoting good governance at the sub-national level.

“This summit is also envisaged to harness and promote best practices in the execution of pet projects.

“The one-day summit is designed to build the capacity of the Governors’ spouses to develop and utilize their platforms to address critical issues affecting their State, with specific focus on social intervention issues.”

The event is scheduled to hold at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Aso Rock Abuja, the NGF said.