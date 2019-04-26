NYSC gets new director general

FILE: A cross-section of the NYSC Batch B Corp members during their closing ceremony at Wailo NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Bauchi on Monday (13/8/18). 04366/14/8/2018/Deji Yake/JMH/HB/NAN

The Nigerian Army has named S. Ibrahim as the new director-general of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The new posting was announced on Friday.

Mr Ibrahim, a brigadier general, is from the Army University, Biu, in Borno State.

A statement signed by the army spokesperson, Sagir Musa, said Mr Ibrahim takes over from S.Z. Kazaure, a major general.

Mr Musa said Mr Kazaure had been deployed to the Nigerian Army Resource Centre as Senior Resource Person.

In the posting, C.A. Bossman, a Brig.Gen. from the Nigerian Army Archives, was moved to Command Schools Services as Director, Command Schools Services, while E. Angaye, a Brig.-Gen., was appointed Acting Director Veterans Affairs Department (Army).

Mr Musa said B.A. Tsoho, a brigadier general, from Army Headquarters’ Department of Civil-Military Affairs has been moved to the Nigerian Army Language Institute, as commandant.

Others are A.A. Goni, a Brig.-Gen. from 82 Division Education, who has been moved to Army Headquarters’ Department of Civil-Military Affairs as Director Information and F.C. Onyeari, a Brig.-Gen. from Headquarters Nigerian Army Supply and Transport, to the Defence Headquarters as Acting Director Catering.

Mr Musa said S.S. Ibrahim, a Brig.-Gen. is now the registrar of the Nigerian Army University Biu.

The postings take effect immediately. (NAN)

