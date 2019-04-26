EFCC arrests 32 suspected ‘Yahoo-Yahoo’ boys in one operation

EFCC operatives
EFCC operatives

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan Zonal Office, on Thursday said it arrested 32 suspected internet fraudsters, better known as “Yahoo-Yahoo Boys.”

The suspects were arrested at Liberty Estate, Laderin area of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, in an early morning sting operation, the commission said.

“Ranging between the ages of 15 and 39 years, the suspects were taken by surprise when EFCC operatives swooped on them at one of their havens in the estate,” Tony Orilade, EFCC spokesperson wrote in a statement.

“Fourteen of them claimed to be undergraduates, while 18 others said they are self-employed in various vocations.

“Their arrest was sequel to a petition detailing their alleged fraudulent activities, including internet fraud through which they obtain illicit funds from unsuspecting victims,” he added.

Mr Orilade said items recovered from them include six exotic cars, laptops, mobile phones, several documents containing false pretences and fetish objects.

“The suspects are already helping operatives of the commission with useful information.

“They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” he said.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.