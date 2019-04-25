FEC approves N52 billion for e-border solution

Related News

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N52 billion for an e-border solution to monitor the country’s borders.

The approval was granted Thursday during the FEC meeting, presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the council chamber of State House presidential villa, Abuja.

The Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, announced the approval while briefing State House correspondents.

He said the contract will cover 86 border posts and the over 1400 illegal routes being used for smuggling and other cross border crimes.

Details later.