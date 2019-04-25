FEC approves N52 billion for e-border solution

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N52 billion for an e-border solution to monitor the country’s borders.
The approval was granted Thursday during the FEC meeting, presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the council chamber of State House presidential villa, Abuja.
The Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, announced the approval while briefing State House correspondents.
He said the contract will cover 86 border posts and the over 1400 illegal routes being used for smuggling and other cross border crimes.
Details later.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.