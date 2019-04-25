No plan to dissolve federal cabinet — Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has said that there is no plan to dissolve the federal cabinet.
President Muhammadu Buhari had last week asked ministers to submit a comprehensive “status reports on policies, programmes and projects” from their respective ministries, departments and agencies.
He asked them to make the submissions to the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha.
The announcement led to speculations that the president was planning to dissolve his cabinet ahead of his inauguration on May 29 for a second time.
Addressing State House correspondents at the end of the meeting of the Federal Executive Council on Thursday, Mr Mohammed said “the cabinet is still intact, and we are going to have a valedictory service on 22nd of May”.
The meeting was chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.
