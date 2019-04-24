Buhari commissions projects in Lagos

Related News

President Muhammudu Buhari on Wednesday commissioned some projects executed by the outgoing governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode.

The projects are a maternal and child health centre at the Lagos State Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), a bus terminal interchange at Oshodi, a 10-lane road leading to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport and the Lagos Theatre House at Oregun, Ikeja.

At the commissioning of the Oshodi transport interchange terminal, Mr Buhari said he believed the infrastructural programme was in line with the infrastructure policy of the federal government, especially on roads.

“I am delighted to be here today to commission three key projects. These projects are a legacy of a man who knew infrastructure are key to development. This is the second time I will be visiting Lagos on official duty. The third time was to solicit for your votes and I thank you for voting for me. I commissioned the Ayinke House, the Lagos Theater House, the Oshodi interchange and airport road.”

He said the infrastructural programmes of the governor were in line with the federal government’s policies on infrastructure, especially in the area of transportation.

Mr Buhari also thanked the people of the state for their support for his government and party.

In his speech at the site of the commissioning, Mr Ambode said none of the projects being commissioned would have been possible if the state had not enjoyed enormous support from the federal government.

“We are witnessing the commissioning of high impact projects that has the interest of our people at heart. I promised to deliver these projects and have done that. A closer look at all these projects will reveal that all the major pillars of our state has been affected positively through these programmes.”

He said the projects touch important aspects of the life and economy of the state.

“The boosting of maternal and child health care at LASUTH; i.e. the Ayinke house has contributed to our health and educational sector simultaneously. The Lagos theatre, Ikeja, is our social development center and Oshodi transport interchange and the buses come under our transport, infrastructural and commerce sector. The Muritala Muhammed International Airport road is an international infrastructural development project.

“All these projects together form the core of our vision as a government.”

“I have no doubt that the future and security of this state is secured. It is on record that our state has never had this measure of support from the federal government as we have enjoyed under your leadership Mr. President.”

Mr. Ambode said the Paris Club refund the state got was an important finance source for the commissioned projects.

“We believe strongly that the projects being commissioned today are our own modest contribution to the national development of Nigeria. As I said earlier, these projects would not have been possible without the support of Mr. President and his tactful decision to approve and release the Paris Club refund and refund of federal government road projects incurred by the state.”

“The first tranche of the Paris club refund receipt approved by your excellency is what we used for the 40 per cent down payment for the 820 buses you see today. Our second tranche of the Paris club refund in addition to the federal road projects refund are the resources we have applied to the construction of the Muritala Muhammed International Airport road and this Oshodi transport interchange.”

“This is our report card, we have used your approvals judiciously because we believe strongly in you and in your leadership and vision for our country. This is our modest contribution to the growth and development of our state and the country in general.”

The governor also said he believes his successor would work to see that the gains of these projects are enjoyed by Lagosians.

“In the last four years, we have invested so much in strengthening the social and physical infrastructure of the state economy and the dividend of these efforts will become manifest in all sectors of the economy.

“With the efforts and cooperation and level of commitment of the next administration and the continuous support of the Federal Government, I am assured that the immediate and future prospects of our state is very bright.”

On when Lagosians can start to use the facilities, Mr Ambode said the projects are ready to go operational. He said the Muritala Muhammed Airport road and the U-turn fly over at Ajao estate will be opened for public use “immediately.”

“The remaining two flyovers will be opened on the 10th of May after the quality assurance test has been concluded. For the three terminals of the Oshodi transport interchange, terminal three will go operational from the 1st of May, while terminal one and two will become operational before the end of May.”

At the event were several governors, including the governors of Oyo, Abiola Ajumobi; Ogun, Ibikunle Amosun; and ministers.

The commissioning ended around 3:30 p.m.