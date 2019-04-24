Senate will pass 2019 budget Tuesday – Saraki

Senate President, Bukola Saraki
Senate President, Bukola Saraki

The 2019 budget will be passed on Tuesday, April 30, Senate President, Bukola Saraki has announced.

Mr Saraki announced this on Wednesday.

Consideration of the report by the Committee on Appropriations was slated on the order paper for Wednesday but the Senate could not consider the item.

Mr Saraki explained that the need for all lawmakers to be fortified with details of the budget informed the postponement.

He charged the National Assembly secretariat to ensure that senators get copies of the bill ahead of passage.

“Some members have not got printed copies of the details and I have directed the Clerk to make sure that latest by Monday we all have printed copies so that everybody can see the details of the budget, and by so doing we can now pass it on Tuesday.

“We don’t want to run into a problem where we pass it without details and our colleagues will start to comment. So, Clerk, ensure that everybody has copies of the details by Monday and we will pass it on Tuesday,” he said.

The committee had last week Wednesday laid its report on the 2019 Appropriation Bill.

The N8.83 trillion budget was presented to a joint session of the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari on December 19, 2018.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.