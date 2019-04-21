Obasanjo’s community gets secondary school as sons bag chieftaincy titles

Related News

It was celebration galore on Saturday as former president Olusegun Obasanjo joined his kinsmen at his native Ibogun Olaogun village, located in Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The occasion was the unveiling of Ibogun Olaogun Community Secondary School as well as the second year coronation anniversary of the community king. The event also witnessed the conferment of chieftaincy titles on 19 outstanding sons and daughters of the community.

Two of Mr Obasanjo’s sons, Bisoye and Olubiyi, were among those honoured with local chieftaincy titles at the event. While Olubiyi was named the Olu-Omo of Ibogun Olaogun, Bisoye was honoured as the Aare of the community.

PREMIUM TIMES’ correspondent at the community reports that Mr Obasanjo also took time to honour and acknowledge the presence of Olubiyi’s mother, Evelyn.

Speaking during the unveiling of the new school, Mr Obasanjo lauded the community stakeholders for ensuring the development of the secondary school. He also pledged to provide the necessary learning facilities to enable prospective students get the best of the opportunity. He added that he has also met with officials of the Ogun State Government on the provision of teachers and other necessary support.

Earlier, the former president urged the newly installed local chiefs to work with the king for the development of the community. He also commended the king for his development initiatives, adding that he would ensure that every community member contributes to growth and peaceful coexistence in the community.

Mr Obasanjo is the ‘Olori Omo Ilu’ of Ibogun Olaogun land.

In his remarks, the Olu of Ibogun Olaogun, Sunday Adebayo, urged all members of the community to be more focused and active in the execution of their numerous projects. He also called on community members to join the various associations put together for the development of the community.

“I implore those who were (sic) yet to join these associations (to) do so without any further delay for the development of our community,” he said.

“We need the support of all and sundry to ensure that we take Ibogun Olaogun to a greater height most especially on the on-going Secondary School Building Project to be commissioned soonest.

“This is to alleviate the suffering being experienced by our scholars who have to trek long distance for their secondary school education.”