Jonathan urges Nigerians not to give up on nation

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has urged Nigerians not to give up on the nation in the face of unabating violence and misery, stressing that Nigeria has all it takes to overcome its challenges.

Mr Jonathan, who stated this in his Easter goodwill message, also enjoined Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of love, unity, sacrifice and hardwork as necessary instruments for the fixing of what has gone wrong in our society.

He said: “Through our faith and collective actions, we will overcome the tempests of violence, misery and insecurity that threaten our nation.”

Below is the full text of the message:

“Easter is a time Christians celebrate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ who offered Himself as a sacrifice for the remission of the sins of the world. Christ’s resurrection as a testimony of the new covenant is the justification for Christians’ commemoration of the triumph of life over death, freedom over bondage and hope over despair, at this time.

“I, therefore, urge us not to give up on our ourselves and our nation no matter the challenges that confront us today. At all times we must remain resolute on our love for God and our nation and work towards building a country that we can all be proud of.

“Through our faith and collective actions, we will overcome the tempests of violence, misery and insecurity that threaten our nation. We are more than conquerors and the future of our nation is bright, if we work as one.

“May God fill our homes with peace, love and joy even as we enjoy the abundance of Grace that Easter brings. Happy Easter!”

