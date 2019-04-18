9th National Assembly: APC North Central Governors endorse Lawan, Gbajabiamila

Related News

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governors and party state chairmen from the North-central geo-political zone on Thursday endorsed the two candidates of the party for the leadership positions of the 9th National Assembly.

According to a statement by Mark Longen, Senior Special Assistant to Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau on Media and Publicity, the governor disclosed while addressing journalists after a closed-door meeting of stakeholders in Asokoro, Abuja.

Mr Lalong said: “a meeting of governors and the party chairmen from North Central today resolved to go along with the decision of the party’s endorsement of Sen. Ahmed Lawan as Senate President and Femi Gbajabiamila as the Speaker of the House of Representatives for the 9th National Assembly.

“Since it was a party affair, our decision is in line with the wish of the party and that is why we the governors and state chairmen of our party from the zone are in support of the decision of the party.”

When asked about what the zone will gain in the power-sharing formula, Mr Lalong said, “We are still deliberating.”

“We have not exhausted the positions with respect to zoning.

“Our decision and position are only on two issues, while the rest deliberations are ongoing.

“There is going to be a continuation of our meeting in respect of positions to the North-central with both Mr President and the party,” he said.

The meeting which lasted for more than one hour also had in attendance Governors Abubakar Bello of Niger State, Tanko Almakura of Nasarawa and Benue State APC governorship candidate, Emmanuel Jime.

The state APC chairmen in attendance were Jibrin Imam of Niger State, his Kogi counterpart, Abdullahi Bello, Nasarawa State’s Philips Shekwo, Letep Dabang of Plateau State, Abba Yaro of Benue, as well as the FCT’s Abdullahi Usman.

(NAN)