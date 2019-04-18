Court sacks Buhari’s ex-aide as elected Reps member-elect

House of Representatives
House of Representatives

A Federal High Court in Kano on Thursday nullified the candidature of former presidential aide, Kawu Sumaila, as the elected representative of Sumaila/Takai federal constituency of Kano in the House of Representatives.

Mr Sumaila, a former Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly matters, won the election last February on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The court, however, ordered the electoral commission, INEC, to recognise Shamsuddeen Dambazau as the APC candidate for the position.

Mr Dambazau, a son of the Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, had sued INEC, APC and Mr Sumaila challenging the nomination of the latter as the candidate of APC.

He told the court through his counsel, Nuraini Jimoh, that Mr Sumaila contested for Kano South senatorial seat and lost to Kabiru Gaya.

Mr Sumaila, who was represented by his counsel, Auwal Tofa, declined to comment on the judgment.

Mr Sumaila had indeed contested the Kano south senatorial ticket of the APC. He lost to a serving senator, Kabiru Gaya.

Later, the state chapter of APC compensated him with House of Representatives ticket of the Sumaila/Takai federal constituency which is also within the Kano South senatorial district.

The judge, however, ruled that the action of the APC was illegal as the ex-presidential aide did not participate in the APC primary for the House of Representatives.

The judge, Lewis Allagoa, ordered INEC to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Mr Sumaila.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.