May 29: Buhari asks ministers to hand in performance reports

As the first term of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration winds down, he has asked for a comprehensive “status reports on policies, programmes and projects” from cabinet members from their respective ministries, departments and agencies.

These reports have, Wednesday, April 24 as the deadline for submission.

They are to be handed over to the Presidential Audit Committee in the office of the Vice President, a statement by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said.

A circular to this effect issued by Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), also requested members of the Federal Executive Council to “ensure that all outstanding memoranda they intend to present to the Federal Executive Council are submitted to the Cabinet Affairs Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, not later than Tuesday, 30th April, 2019.”

The circular also informed members that the “9th and 10th meetings of the Council had been rescheduled to Thursday, 25th April and Thursday, 2nd May 2019 respectively” given the Easter break and May Day celebrations.