Easter: Nigerian govt declares Friday, Monday public holiday

The Nigerian government has declared Friday and Monday as a public holiday for this year’s Easter celebration.
This was contained in a press statement by the Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau.

The minister enjoined all Christians to emulate the exemplary attributes of Jesus Christ amongst which are tolerance, love and peaceful co-existence.

According to the statement, Mr Dambazzau urged Nigerians at home and abroad to use the occasion to pray for the peace, unity, and progress of the country irrespective of the diversity in religious beliefs.

Mr Dambazau while wishing all Nigerians a happy and peaceful Easter celebration, further called on them to support the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in its determination to take the country to the next level.

