UCL: Messi progresses with Barcelona, Ronaldo crashes out with Juventus

Lionel Messi celebrates his goal against Manchester United at Camp Nou during the second leg of the UCL 2019
Lionel Messi celebrates his goal against Manchester United at Camp Nou during the second leg of the UCL 2019 [Photo: Optajoe Twitter Account]

The predicted face-off between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the final of this year’s UEFA Champions League will not happen.

While Messi with two goals on Tuesday night helped Barcelona beat Manchester United 3-0, the solitary goal scored by Ronaldo was inadequate as Ajax stunned Juventus 3-1 in Turin.

Barca entered Tuesday’s second leg match with a 1-0 advantage earned from the first leg at Old Trafford and it proved to be a comfortable progression to the final four at United’s expense

Aside from Messi, Philippe Coutinho got the other goal that ensured that Barcelona progressed with a 4-0 aggregate scoreline.

The Spanish champions, who are on for a treble this season, will face either Liverpool or Porto in the semifinals of the competition.

In Turin, Ajax secured a semi-final ticket slot in the Champions League for the first time since 1997 with a 2-1 victory over Juventus, progressing through on a 3-2 aggregate scoreline.

Ronaldo’s fifth knockout-round goal in Juve colours had given the Italians the lead, but Ajax hit back through Donny van de Beek and Matthijs de Ligt to deservedly progress through.

The Dutch champions have now seen off defending champions Real Madrid and many people’s favourites Juventus to make it to the semis.

Ajax will face one of the all-Premier League tie between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.