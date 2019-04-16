JUST IN: Buhari hosts APC Reps to dinner

From left: President Muhammadu Buhari; APC Chieftain Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Ekiti APC Gubernatorial Candidate/Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi during a Dinner the President hosted in honour of the South West APC Leaders and Gubernatorial Aspirants of Ekiti State at the Presidential Villa Abuja on Wednesday Night. 02566/16/5/2018/ICE/NAN
From left: President Muhammadu Buhari; APC Chieftain Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Ekiti APC Gubernatorial Candidate/Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi during a Dinner the President hosted in honour of the South West APC Leaders and Gubernatorial Aspirants of Ekiti State at the Presidential Villa Abuja on Wednesday Night. 02566/16/5/2018/ICE/NAN

President Muhammadu Buhari is hosting members of the House of Representatives elected under the platform of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC).

The dinner is holding inside the Banquet Hall of the State House Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Tuesday’s dinner is the second time the president will be hosting members of the House this year.

He had in February hosted them alongside candidates of the party vying to represent their federal constituencies.

Tuesday’s dinner is holding amid highwire politicking ahead of elections in the House of Representatives and the Senate. Key positions are the Senate president and House speaker.

Top on the list of members seeking to emerge as the Speaker of the House is the current House leader, Femi Gbajabiamila and the member representing Plateau Wase federal constituency, Ahmed Wase.

The others are the spokesperson of the House, Abdulrazak Namdas, who represents Jada/ Ganye constituency, Adamawa state; and Ahmed Bago, the member representing Chanchaga constituency, Niger state.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.