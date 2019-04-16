JUST IN: Buhari hosts APC Reps to dinner

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari is hosting members of the House of Representatives elected under the platform of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC).

The dinner is holding inside the Banquet Hall of the State House Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Tuesday’s dinner is the second time the president will be hosting members of the House this year.

He had in February hosted them alongside candidates of the party vying to represent their federal constituencies.

Tuesday’s dinner is holding amid highwire politicking ahead of elections in the House of Representatives and the Senate. Key positions are the Senate president and House speaker.

Top on the list of members seeking to emerge as the Speaker of the House is the current House leader, Femi Gbajabiamila and the member representing Plateau Wase federal constituency, Ahmed Wase.

The others are the spokesperson of the House, Abdulrazak Namdas, who represents Jada/ Ganye constituency, Adamawa state; and Ahmed Bago, the member representing Chanchaga constituency, Niger state.