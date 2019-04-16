UEFA Champions League (LIVE UPDATES): Manchester United face daunting task against Barcelona

Related News

Manchester United have a daunting task ahead of them as they face Barcelona in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League clash at Camp Nou tonight.

The Red Devils lost 1-0 to the Catalan giants in the reverse fixture played at their home ground at the Old Trafford last week.

This development makes it imperative for them to get a better result this night in Spain if they are to stay in the hunt for honours in this season’s Champions League.

In their first leg defeat, Manchester United failed to register a single shot on target for the first time in a Champions League game since March 2005.

Unfortunately, the record books suggest that United are possibly embarking on an uphill if not impossible mission.

Barcelona have not been beaten in 30 Champions League games at Camp Nou and will be confident of maintaining that streak against United, particularly given Lionel Messi’s history against English clubs in the competition.

Messi has scored 22 goals in 31 Champions League games against English opponents, more than any other player in the competition

Kickoff is 8 p.m.

BARCA: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Lenglet, Pique, Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Arthur; Coutinho, L Suarez, Messi

UNITED: De Gea; Jones, Lindelof, Smalling, Young; McTominay, Fred, Pogba; Lingard, Rashford, Martial

Kick off at Camp Nou

Jordi Alba clears for Barcelona

Manchester United dominating the early exchanges

Ball possession: Barcelona: 34%, Manchester United: 66%.

Shot by Anthony Martial is blocked

Barcelona now taking the game to United and Messi tries to create something for his team

Pogba tries a shot from a distance but it is off target

Ball possession now even as Barcelona are stringing passes to breach the United defense

The referee consults VAR as Barcelona make a shout for a penalty kick

Match resumes with a drop ball

Rakitic commits a foul against Fred.. Free kick for United

Goal!!! LIONEL MESSI gets the first of the night for Barcelona

Messi drives to the edge of the United box before picking out the bottom corner with a stunning effort. The Argentine loves to score against English teams indeed

Goal!!! Another one from Messi

In four minutes, the Argentine gets two goals.. Barcelona 2-0 Manchester United

United are now really struggling after such a bright start. It has gone very wrong here.

The winner of this quarter-final clash will face either Liverpool or Porto in the last four… Its looking more like Barcelona but let’s see if their will be a ‘miracle’

Very little has been seen from Paul Pogba in the first 30 minutes.

In the other game going on.. Its Juventus 1-1 Ajax

Messi with a free kick and Rakitic heads towards goal but De Gea takez that

Marcus Rashford with a shot but his effort blocked

Two minutes added time

Almost a third for Barcelona but De Gea saves the ball on the line

Explosive end at Camp Nou

Half Time Barcelona 2-0 Manchester United

Second half already underway at Camp Nou

Messi taking on every one there and he wins a free kick for Barcelona and a push from Phil Jones

Manchester United push forward as they try to get one in against Barcelona

Pogba losses possession again as Barcelona keep bossing the game with a Ball possession of 69%-31%

Phil Jones commits a foul against Luis Suarez

Goal… Philippe Coutinho makes it three for Barcelona

Wonder strike by the Brazilian as United are being ripped out by Barcelona

Jordi Alba provided the assist for the goal.

Messi with an acrobatic strike but effort is off target

68′ Manchester United are all but out as Barcelona have a three-goal advantage tonight and four-goal aggregate lead

Marcus Rashford is penalised for pushing Gerard Pique

In the other game going on in Turing Ajax are leading Juventus 2-1

