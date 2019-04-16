UEFA Champions League (LIVE UPDATES): Manchester United face daunting task against Barcelona

Manchester United have a daunting task ahead of them as they face Barcelona in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League clash at Camp Nou tonight.
The Red Devils lost 1-0 to the Catalan giants in the reverse fixture played at their home ground at the Old Trafford last week.
This development makes it imperative for them to get a better result this night in Spain if they are to stay in the hunt for honours in this season’s Champions League.
In their first leg defeat, Manchester United failed to register a single shot on target for the first time in a Champions League game since March 2005.
Unfortunately, the record books suggest that United are possibly embarking on an uphill if not impossible mission.
Barcelona have not been beaten in 30 Champions League games at Camp Nou and will be confident of maintaining that streak against United, particularly given Lionel Messi’s history against English clubs in the competition.
Messi has scored 22 goals in 31 Champions League games against English opponents, more than any other player in the competition
Kickoff is 8 p.m.
BARCA: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Lenglet, Pique, Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Arthur; Coutinho, L Suarez, Messi
UNITED: De Gea; Jones, Lindelof, Smalling, Young; McTominay, Fred, Pogba; Lingard, Rashford, Martial
Kick off at Camp Nou
Jordi Alba clears for Barcelona
Manchester United dominating the early exchanges
Ball possession: Barcelona: 34%, Manchester United: 66%.
Shot by Anthony Martial is blocked
Barcelona now taking the game to United and Messi tries to create something for his team
Pogba tries a shot from a distance but it is off target
Ball possession now even as Barcelona are stringing passes to breach the United defense
The referee consults VAR as Barcelona make a shout for a penalty kick
Match resumes with a drop ball
Rakitic commits a foul against Fred.. Free kick for United
Goal!!! LIONEL MESSI gets the first of the night for Barcelona
Messi drives to the edge of the United box before picking out the bottom corner with a stunning effort. The Argentine loves to score against English teams indeed
Goal!!! Another one from Messi
In four minutes, the Argentine gets two goals.. Barcelona 2-0 Manchester United
United are now really struggling after such a bright start. It has gone very wrong here.
The winner of this quarter-final clash will face either Liverpool or Porto in the last four… Its looking more like Barcelona but let’s see if their will be a ‘miracle’
Very little has been seen from Paul Pogba in the first 30 minutes.
In the other game going on.. Its Juventus 1-1 Ajax
Messi with a free kick and Rakitic heads towards goal but De Gea takez that
Marcus Rashford with a shot but his effort blocked
Two minutes added time
Almost a third for Barcelona but De Gea saves the ball on the line
Explosive end at Camp Nou
Half Time Barcelona 2-0 Manchester United
Second half already underway at Camp Nou
Messi taking on every one there and he wins a free kick for Barcelona and a push from Phil Jones
Manchester United push forward as they try to get one in against Barcelona
Pogba losses possession again as Barcelona keep bossing the game with a Ball possession of 69%-31%
Phil Jones commits a foul against Luis Suarez
Goal… Philippe Coutinho makes it three for Barcelona
Wonder strike by the Brazilian as United are being ripped out by Barcelona
Jordi Alba provided the assist for the goal.
Messi with an acrobatic strike but effort is off target
68′ Manchester United are all but out as Barcelona have a three-goal advantage tonight and four-goal aggregate lead
Marcus Rashford is penalised for pushing Gerard Pique
In the other game going on in Turing Ajax are leading Juventus 2-1
