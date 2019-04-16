Alleged N54.3m Fraud: Court fixes date for trial of NEMA director

EFCC operatives
EFCC operatives

An FCT High Court in Maitama on Tuesday fixed June 27 to begin the trial of an Acting Director, Special Duties in the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Emenike Umesi, charged with misappropriating N54.3 million.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) charged Mr Umesi with four counts of misappropriation of public funds.

Justice Jude Okeke granted an adjournment after the new EFCC counsel, N.M. Tertsua, told the court that Deborah Ademu-Etteh, who was handling the case, has been transferred to Kaduna.

Mr Okeke said that he allowed the adjournment because the prosecution prayed for it for the first time.

Mrs Tertsua prayed for an adjournment to enable her to produce documents which would be tendered as exhibit.

Objecting to the application, Japh Njikonye, defendant’s counsel, said the excuse given was “frivolous” according to Section 396 (6) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2019. He, therefore, asked for a cost.

He said the section stated that ‘in all circumstances, the court should award reasonable cost to discourage application for adjournments’ and asked for a cost of N50, 000.

NAN reports that the EFCC alleged that on December 30, 2014, Mr Umesi while serving as the Acting Director, Special Duty in NEMA, misappropriated N12.8 million meant for the agency’s operations.

EFFC said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 19 of Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act.

The anti-graft agency alleged that the defendant, serving as deputy director in charge of the South-South Zone of NEMA on Feb. 29, 2012, converted the sum of N7 .5 million meant for the agency ‘s operations to his personal use.

The EFCC also accused Mr Umesi of converting N17.9 million and N16.1 million in March 2012 and October 14, 2013 respectively to his personal use.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the allegations. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.