Area commanders, DPOs to be held liable for errant police officers – IGP

Acting IGP, Mohammed Adamu
Acting IGP, Mohammed Adamu

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Monday warned Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers that, henceforth, they would be held liable for the professional misconduct of officers under their charge.

Mr Adamu spoke during a visit to the Police College in Lagos, following a spate of extrajudicial killings by police officers in the state.

“It is with a deep sense of professional concern that I visit you here in Lagos state command to address you on the state of affairs for the past few months,” Mr Adamu said.

“This visit has become expedient in view of the recent threat of unprofessional conducts of some police officers.

“Our visit is to reinforce the extant Force Accountability Policy which holds any officer professionally and criminally liable for the consequences of their actions, particularly if such misuse of power resulted into death, injury or indignity of citizens.”

“The line supervisors of such officers including the area commander, divisional police officer shall be held vicariously liable for lacking supervision and shall, be similarly sanctioned.”

Last weekend, police officers shot and killed a 20-year-old lady who was reportedly returning from a club with her partner. Her partner is still hospitalized for gunshot injuries.

The police chief said in order to reduce the extrajudicial killings, the police would now use “technologies and weapons systems” instead of firearms for law enforcement.

“This will include the use of electro-muscular disruption technology which is commonly known as Taser or stun guns by police for patrols,” he added.

Zubairu Muazu, the Lagos police commissioner, while welcoming Mr Adamu, said it was unfortunate the IGP was visiting the state “on such a bad note.”

“The command would have loved to welcome the IG’s official visit to the command on a better note than the one that brought the IG,” he said.

“It is sad and unfortunate that the IGP is visiting Lagos command due to insistent misdemeanours of the Nigerian Police Force, Lagos State.”

Mr Adamu condoled the families of victims of misuse of firearms and other forms of abuse of powers by the Lagos police. He assured that the police would not condone the abuse of power resulting in misuse of firearms, overzealousness, and unprofessional conducts of police officers.

After the meeting with police officers in the state, Mr Adamu; Frank Mba, the force spokesperson; assistant inspector-generals present; and other officials went into a closed-door meeting.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.