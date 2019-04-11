‘Operation Puff Adder’: Police arrest 46 suspects, recover weapons

Nigerian Police officers used to illustrate the story
The Nigerian police on Thursday announced some positive outcomes in a new anti-crime exercise that was launched on April 5.

Inspector-General Mohammed Adamu said while giving updates about ‘Operation Puff Adder’ on Thursday afternoon that officers have made dozens of arrests and recovered illegal weapons from criminal suspects.

Mr Adama said two abductees had been rescued and 46 suspected bandits and kidnappers were arrested in separate operations across the five states that are affected.

The operation was launched to combat armed bandits, kidnappers and other violent criminals in Kogi, Niger, Zamfara, Kaduna, and Katsina and Abuja.

The police chief did not immediately give a breakdown of how many suspects were arrested per state. He said 10 suspects were killed in action.

18 firearms were recovered, made up of nine AK-47 rifles and nine locally fabricated/automatic guns. The officers also recovered 1300 live ammunition for AK-47 rifles and 28 cartridges.

Mr Adamu said he recognised Nigerians’ interest in debating the crisis, but vowed that the police would not relent in bringing about lasting peace to citizens.

