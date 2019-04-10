18 items JAMB candidates must not take to exam venue

Candidates writing the JAMB exam at a CBT centre

As the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) begins Thursday, the Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) has warned candidates against bringing in prohibited items into the examination halls.

The examination is expected to hold for about a week across Nigeria.

In a telephone interview with PREMIUM TIMES Wednesday night, the JAMB spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, said the items were prohibited in order to secure the sanctity and integrity of the board’s examination.

He said examination officials are allowed to scrutinise eye glasses or similar devices and when convinced that such items may compromise the sanctity of the examination, the examination official should confiscate them.

”We urge candidates to abide by the rules and regulations of the board. Candidates should not come with any of the prohibited items,” he said

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how the board directed candidates for the 2019 UTME to start printing their examination notification slips from April 2.

The board also said a separate indicator had been created for the deaf (mute) candidates to differentiate them for special attention at the examination centre.

Also, the JAMB registrar, Ishaq Oloyede, warned candidates who are expected to sit for the examination to ensure their biometrics were taken and verified or risk sitting for the examination.

According to him, biometric verification will be the only mode for the admittance of candidates into the examination centres.

About 1.99 million candidates will be writing the examination across the country.

List of items prohibited:
1) Wrist Watches
2) Pen/Biros
3) Mobile phones or similar electronic devices
4) Spy reading glasses which should be scrutinised
5) Calculators or similar electronic devices
6) USB, CD, hard disks and or similar storage devices
7) Books or any reading/writing material.
8) Cameras
9) Recorders
10) Microphones
11) Ear pieces
12) Ink/pen readers
13) Smart lenses
14) Smart rings/ jewellery
15) Smart buttons
16) Bluetooth devices.
17) Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards
18) Erasers

