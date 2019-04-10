Buhari returns to Abuja from Dubai

President Buhari returns to Nigeria from Morocco
President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari returned to Abuja on Tuesday night, a day ahead of schedule.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president was initially scheduled to return to Abuja from Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday at about 1.30 a.m.

However, the presidential aircraft carrying the president, his aides and some members of his entourage landed at the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja at about 10.45 p.m.

NAN gathered that the president’s decision to cut short his official engagements in Dubai might not be unconnected with security developments in Zamfara, Kaduna and some other parts of the country.

President Buhari had on April 4 departed Abuja for Amman to honour an invitation by King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of Jordan to participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF).

He delivered an address at the opening of the plenary alongside King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein and United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres.

The president, who on Sunday moved to Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), participated in the ninth edition of the Annual Investment Meeting.

While in Dubai, President Buhari also held bilateral talks and met with different groups of investors at the sidelines of the Annual Investment Meeting.

(NAN)

