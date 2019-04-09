Bayelsa, Kogi governorship elections for November

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission has fixed November 2 for the conduct of governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa States.

This was made known in a statement issued by the INEC National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, on Tuesday.

According to him, the Commission at its meeting held on Tuesday approved the timetable and schedule of activities for the governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa States.

He said the official notice for both elections will be issued August 1, while political parties intending to field candidates are to hold their primaries from August 2 to 29.

The parties fielding candidates are required to submit the list of their agents not later than October 2.

Campaigns by political parties shall commence August 2 and end on October 31.

The commission also said it will commence post elections review in May.

This INEC said is to evaluate the Commission’s performance during the general elections, with a view to addressing identified challenges and strengthening operational and institutional capacities to conduct free, fair, credible and peaceful elections.

The review will focus on the planning, organisation, conduct and coordination of the general elections.

“Two sets of activities are envisaged in the reviews as follows: lnternal reviews involving National Commissioners, Resident Electoral Commissioners, Electoral Officers, Collation and Returning Officers, as well as other key staff of the Commission; Review meetings with key stakeholders such as political parties, civil society organizations, security agencies, the media and development partners.

“These reviews and debriefing will take place between May and June 2019,” he said.

The Commission also said it has commenced work on a comprehensive report of the 2019 general elections and has mandated its Electoral Institute to undertake detailed researches into various aspects of the elections.

“It is the Commission’s hope that the outcomes of these reviews and studies will feed into further electoral reforms and its preparations for impending and future elections,” Mr Okoye said.