Fire guts Imo Airport

A part of the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri, Imo State, was on Monday gutted by fire.
PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the fire incident occurred around 2 p.m.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained as at press time Monday evening.
The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria in its reaction said the fire was “curtailed swiftly by officers of the Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting Services Department of FAAN.”
There was no casualty and normal operations have since resumed at the airport, it added in a statement released Monday.
“The Authority has commenced preliminary investigations into the cause of the incident,” the statement said.
