NASS Leadership: Osinbajo, Ndume meet behind closed doors

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

The Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Monday met behind closed doors with the Borno South senator, Ali Ndume, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the senator arrived at the villa at about 3:20 pm and went straight to the vice-president’s office for the meeting.

The agenda of the meeting was unknown to State House correspondents.

NAN, however, learnt that it was not unconnected with the forthcoming election of a new leadership for the ninth National Assembly (NASS).

The national leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had earlier enjoined all APC members-elect in the National Assembly to support the party’s choice candidates for the leadership positions.

The party has endorsed the candidature of Senator Ahmed Lawan for the seat of Senate President and Femi Gbajabiamila for the position of Speaker of the House Representatives.

But Mr Ndume has continued to insist to contest for the seat of senate president.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.