Osinbajo attends 25th national commemoration of Rwandan Genocide

File photo of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo arriving at an airport
File photo of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo arriving at an airport

Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has departed Nigeria to join other world leaders and top dignitaries to participate in the ceremonies marking the 25th National Commemoration of the Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda.

The event holds on Sunday in Kigali, Rwanda.

According to Mr Osinbajo’s spokesperson, Laolu Akande, in a statement, some of the activities lined up for the event include the Kigali Genocide Memorial, the wreaths laying ceremony and lighting of the flame by the President of the Republic of Rwanda, Paul Kagame and special guests invited for the event.

April 7, 1994, marked the beginning of the genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda perpetrated by the Hutu extremist-led government.

Violence over a three month period from April 7 to mid-July 1994 led to the killing of an estimated 500,000 to 1,000,000 Rwandans.

In 2003, the United Nations General Assembly officially proclaimed April 7, the International Day of Reflection on the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda.

The country has, however, come out of the ashes of the conflict stronger and more united under Mr Kagame.

Rwanda has become one of the favourite investment and tourist destinations in Africa.

The vice president is expected back into the country later on Sunday.

