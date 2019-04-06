Osun: Appeal Court affirms Adeleke’s eligibility for governorship election

Senator Ademola Adeleke [Photo: TheCable]
Senator Ademola Adeleke [Photo: TheCable]

The Appeal Court in Akure on Saturday affirmed the eligibility of the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, in the last Osun governorship election, Ademola Adeleke, to contest the election.

The judgement followed an earlier judgement of a High Court in Bwari, Abuja, which declared him ineligible to contest the election.

The issue bordered on the controversy over Mr Adeleke’s secondary school certificate submitted to INEC for the election.

The lower court had ruled that the senator did not have a valid secondary certificate and so failed to satisfy the minimum requirement for eligibility to contest the election.

Mr Adeleke and his legal team appealed the judgement.

The appeal court’s three-member panel of M.A. Danjuma (presiding); R.M. Abdullahi, and P.A. Mahmoud, allowed the appeal and upturned the judgement of the High Court in Abuja.

The appellate court allowed the appeal on the grounds that the complainant, Awosiyan Kingsley, from Ife Central, lacked the locus standi. It also established a case of lack of jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

The court also agreed with the appellants that the matter was status barred given the limitation of time of 14 Days within which a litigant on preelection matters could institute a case or maximum of 180 days to hear and determine the case.

Although Mr Adeleke’s counsels had raised these arguments before the Bwari High Court, they did not count in the final ruling.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.