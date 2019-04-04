Stoke City, West Brom applaud as Odemwingie retires

Related News

English clubs, West Brom and Stoke City, have paid glowing tributes to Osaze Odemwingie following his announcement on Wednesday that he is finally quitting professional football.

Odemwingie announced his retirement from football at the UEFA’s Equal Game conference at Wembley on Wednesday.

On his retirement, Odemwingie said: “It’s an emotional day, so many memories go through your head.

“I didn’t know how to do it or where to do it, but I think this is the right place to do it.

“Wembley is a place with a lot of history in football.”

West Brom and Stoke City are presently in the second-tier of English football but Odemwingie represented them while they were in the Premiership.

Stoke City on their official Twitter handle wrote: “All the very best to @OdemwingieP after he announced his retirement from professional football last night.

Enjoy your retirement, Peter!”

https://twitter.com/stokecity/ status/1113731625416830977

Expectedly, some Stoke City supporters also joined in wishing Odemwingie the best as he moves on.

One of the fans, John Mothershaw, with twitter handle @pottersjohn wrote: “Only a short time at Stoke but a very good one. Loved his enthusiasm & scored some cracking goals. All the best in retirement.”

https://twitter.com/ pottersjohn/status/ 1113746370630955008

Another fan, Richard Farrell, with twitter handle @RichardFarrell8 wrote: “Good luck Peter. Not had much luck with us, but when you did play you gave us great memories 👌

https://twitter.com/ RichardFarrell8/status/ 1113762272290246658

On their part, West Brom also posted a video showing the many goals scored by Odemwingie while he was with the Baggies.

https://twitter.com/WBA/ status/1113745572631056384

Already, Odemwingie, whose last professional appearances came for Indonesian side Madura United in 2017, said he intends to embark on a coaching career.

The striker was capped for Nigeria more than 60 times, scoring at the 2014 World Cup.

He also scored 36 goals in 129 Premier League appearances between 2010 and 2016, among many other laudable feats.