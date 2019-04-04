Buhari jets out for World Economic Forum in Jordan, Investment Summit in Dubai

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari departed Abuja Thursday for Amman to participate in the World Economic Forum on the Middle East and North Africa holding at the Dead Sea, Jordan.

The president is participating at the event on the invitation the King of Jordan, Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein.

Mr Buhari will deliver an address at the opening of the plenary alongside Mr Al-Hussein and the United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres.

He will later join world economic leaders in an informal gathering at the King Hussein Bin Talal Convention Centre.

According to a statement by Mr Buhari’s spokespersons, Femi Adesina, on Thursday, the Nigerian leader will also hold bilateral meetings with some world leaders on the sidelines of the Forum.

The statement said Mr Buhari would depart Amman on Sunday for Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), to participate in the ninth edition of the Annual Investment Meeting holding April 8-10.

The President, according to Mr Adesina, was invited by the UAE Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Mohammed Bin Rachid Al Maktoum.

He said the Nigerian President as Guest of Honour, will deliver the keynote address under the theme, “Mapping the Future of Foreign Direct Investment: Enriching World Economies through Digital Globalization.”

According to the organisers, the meeting is “the largest gathering of corporate leaders, policymakers, businessmen, regional and international investors, entrepreneurs, leading academics and experts showcasing up-to-date information, strategies and knowledge on attracting FDI.”

The meeting also seeks to explore investment opportunities in more than 140 countries, connect businesses and countries willing to engage in sustainable partnerships with investors.

President Buhari will be accompanied on both trips by Governors Abubakar Badaru, Abiola Ajimobi and Yahaya Bello of Jigawa, Oyo and Kogi states respectively.

Others on the entourage include the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; the National Security Adviser, Mohammed Monguno, and other top government officials.