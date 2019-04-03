Nigerian government agency spokesperson kidnapped

Nimet's headquarters

A spokesperson for the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has been abducted.

Muntari Ibrahim was travelling from Kaduna to Abuja on Tuesday afternoon when he was abducted by yet unknown gunmen. Family sources said the kidnappers had not made contact about his fate.

Sani Marshi, the director-general of NiMet, told PREMIUM TIMES Wednesday afternoon the agency was working with the police to free the top official and expressed hope for success.

The police did not return requests for comments about the abduction.

A family source told PREMIUM TIMES Mr Ibrahim, from Katsina State, was accosted near Katari, a community along Abuja-Kaduna Highway about 74 kilometres to Abuja.

Mr Ibrahim was riding in an official Peugeot 408 when the attackers struck, causing yet another concern for his life barely a year after he survived a ghastly auto crash from which he was still recuperating.

Security agencies are being counted on to successfully resolve Mr Ibrahim’s kidnap, which comes as his daughter is scheduled to get married on April 6.

Dreaded highway

Abuja-Kaduna Highway has become increasingly dangerous for motorists and settlers alike. Security agencies say they make regular arrests.

Mr Ibrahim’s abduction comes a day after gunmen took over the highway at the same axis disrupting traffic and kidnapping an unknown number of persons.

Witnesses said security forces responded to the Monday evening incident within thirty minutes, but the attackers had already caused damage within the short period.

