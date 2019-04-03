El-Rufai’s convoy ‘foils’ kidnapping along Kaduna-Abuja road – Official

El-Rufai’s convoy caught up in a Kidnapping operation on Kaduna-Abuja road
El-Rufai’s convoy caught up in a Kidnapping operation on Kaduna-Abuja road

The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai’s convoy reportedly foiled an attempted kidnapping of motorists along Kaduna-Abuja road on Wednesday afternoon.

A press statement by the governor’s media aide, Samuel Aruwan, sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday said the governor, who was on his way to Abuja, got to the Akilubu village around 3:40 p.m., sighted dozens of vehicles parked by citizens alarmed that kidnappers were ahead.

”Security operatives in the governor’s convoy advanced and cleared the road of the criminals who fled into the forest.

”After the clearing the road, Governor El-Rufai directed that travellers who had been wounded by the criminals be rushed to the nearest hospital.

”The governor also directed security agencies to intensify patrols and permanently clear the road of the bandits,” the statement added.

Kidnappers have laid siege on the highway for several weeks, abducting many. The bandits have rendered the area a dreaded spot for motorists despite regular raids by security operatives.

El-Rufai’s convoy caught up in a Kidnapping operation on Kaduna-Abuja road
El-Rufai’s convoy caught up in a Kidnapping operation on Kaduna-Abuja road
El-Rufai’s convoy caught up in a Kidnapping operation on Kaduna-Abuja road

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.