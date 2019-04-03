Related News

The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai’s convoy reportedly foiled an attempted kidnapping of motorists along Kaduna-Abuja road on Wednesday afternoon.

A press statement by the governor’s media aide, Samuel Aruwan, sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday said the governor, who was on his way to Abuja, got to the Akilubu village around 3:40 p.m., sighted dozens of vehicles parked by citizens alarmed that kidnappers were ahead.

”Security operatives in the governor’s convoy advanced and cleared the road of the criminals who fled into the forest.

”After the clearing the road, Governor El-Rufai directed that travellers who had been wounded by the criminals be rushed to the nearest hospital.

”The governor also directed security agencies to intensify patrols and permanently clear the road of the bandits,” the statement added.

Kidnappers have laid siege on the highway for several weeks, abducting many. The bandits have rendered the area a dreaded spot for motorists despite regular raids by security operatives.