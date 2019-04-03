14 PDP lawmakers-elect boycott INEC certificates of return presentation in Kano

Related News

The 14 People Democratic Party (PDP) members-elect of the Kano State House of Assembly on Wednesday boycotted the ceremony for the presentation of certificates of return to winners of state elections in Kano.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) presented the certificates to the governor-elect, Abdullahi Ganduje of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the state lawmakers-elect.

In a statement he sent to PREMIUM TIMES, the spokesperson of the PDP governorship candidate, Abba Yusuf, said the members-elect were asked to boycott the ceremony for security reasons.

He said the party had serious concern over the venue selected for the ceremony.

“PDP members are not safe in the venue selected, which is the indoor sports hall of Kofar Mata Sports Complex.

“PDP wrote to INEC requesting a change of venue to maintain neutrality as it happened previously in 2011 and 2015.

“We asked our members to boycott the exercise till INEC responds on our request. It is unfortunate that the electoral umpire has turned itself more or less to an arm of the Kano State Government and the ruling APC,” the statement said.

Speaking at the ceremony, the National Commissioner of INEC in charge of Kano, Katsina and Jigawa states, Abubakar Nahuce, urged the elected officeholders to be magnanimous in victory.

“Let’s us all work together and improve the process,” Mr Nahuce said

“I call on our political elites to show the spirit of sportsmanship while playing politics. It shouldn’t be a do-or-die affair.”

In his acceptance speech, Mr Ganduje reminded that political campaigns and elections were over.

“Kano people have spoken. Ours is now to look into the future and see how to further develop our dear state,” he said.

The state legislature has 40 members with the ruling APC winning most of the seats.