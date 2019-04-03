Rivers Polls: Wike maintains clear lead, wins in 17 out of 19 LGAs

Related News

Governor Nyesom Wike, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the March 9 Governorship election in Rivers State, is in clear lead as the ongoing result collation resumed on Wednesday in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), had on March 10, suspended the collation of the results of the election in the state, citing electoral violence.

The electoral umpire also announced a schedule of activities for the resumption of the exercise, with collation and announcement of results slated to hold between April 2 and April 5.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that results from 19 out of the 23 Local Government Areas have so far been announced with Mr Wike leading in 17 local government areas.

The PDP candidate won in Port Harcourt, Ikwerre, Andoni, Eleme, Opobo-Nkoro, Bonny, Okrika, Omuma, Tai, Ahoada East, Emohua, Etche, and Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni local governments.

The party also won in Ogu/Bolo, Obio-Akpor, Asari-Toru, and Degema, scoring a total of 586,721 votes.

The candidate of the African Alliance Congress (AAC), Biokpomabo Awara, clinched victory in Akuku-Toru and Oyigbo local governments, polling a total of 139,211 votes.

Results from two local governments – Gokana and Ahoada West – are yet to be collated, while election was not held in Abua/Odual and Khana local governments.

Teddy Adias, a professor and INEC State Returning Officer, who is the Deputy Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Otuoke, adjourned the collation at noon on Wednesday, and said that it would resume by 3:00pm.

(NAN)