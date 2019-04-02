Tambuwal, Ihedioha in attendance as Reps pay tribute to late colleague

Related News

The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, and the Governor-elect of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, joined their former colleagues in the House of Representatives on Tuesday to pay tributes to a former chief whip in the 7th Assembly, Bethel Amadi.

The late lawmaker from Imo State died last month after a brief illness.

The unusual plenary saw former principal officers of the House and members of the Pan-African Parliament on the floor of the house.

Mr Tambuwal said it was with mixed feelings that he came to send off a former colleague to eternal glory.

He said he first met the deceased in 2003 on the floor of the lower chambers and worked closely with him on many national assignments.

Mr Tambuwal, who was the Speaker of the 7th Assembly, described Mr Amadi as a very resourceful parliamentarian who dedicated time and energy to nation -building.

Pointing to the seat the late lawmaker usually sat on, Mr Tambuwal said he approached Mr Amadi in his bid to become Speaker of the house.

Mr Tambuwal called on the governor-elect of Imo, Mr Ihedioha, to immortalise Mr Amadi, support his family, and ensure his legacies are protected.

In his remarks, Mr Ihedioha said immortalising Mr Amadi is a mission he must achieve when he takes office.

According to him, if Mr Amadi were alive, he would play a pivotal role in his administration in the next four years.

He described the late former lawmaker as a great ambassador of the state who would be missed by all.

The President of Pan-African Parliament, Roger Nkodo, said Mr Amadi was not only from Nigeria but from Africa as a whole.

He said the deceased, who was also a former President of the Pan-African Parliament, was brilliant and rose quickly through the ranks in the parliament.

Mr Nkodo said that as president, Mr Amadi piloted the affairs of the parliament with great skill and charisma.

According to him, members would have voted “no” to his death if it was a matter to be decided at parliament.

Another lawmaker, Henry Nwawuba (PDP-Imo) who took over from Mr Amadi on the floor of the house, said that in everything, thanks should be given to God.

He said though it was difficult to give God thanks over the death of Mr Amadi, he and his family would find consolation in he fact that Mr Amadi was a good man.

He pledged to support the family and prayed God to be with them in this trying times.

While concluding the session, Speaker of the house, Yakubu Dogara said the ultimate measure of a man’s life is not in the duration but the mission.

He said it was not by how far but by how well and effective, adding that those who lived good lives never die but live forever in the hearts of those whom they had affected.

Prayers were offered by the lawmakers for the repose soul of Mr Amadi and they took turns to duff their hats before the casket of the late member, dressed in the national flag.

The event was attended by former Speaker, Patricia Etteh, other former principal officers and some serving senators.