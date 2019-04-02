LIVE UPDATE: INEC resumes collation of Rivers election result

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission today, Tuesday, reopened the electoral process in Rivers State, with collation of results from 17 Local Government Areas for the governorship and state parliamentary elections.

The commission had last month suspended the process, citing reports of disruptions and violence that affected voting and collation of results.

Rivers State has 23 LGAs, but the commission says only 17 have results ready.

The outcome of the ongoing exercise in terms of margin of lead would determine if a supplementary election would hold in other LGAs.

It is mainly a battle between PDP and AAC, backed by the APC.

Here are updates of the collation.

Okrika LGA

Total Reg voters: 73803

Total Number of Accredited voters: 31609

A 344

AA 185

AAC 3,803

AAP 140

ABP 6

ACB 17

ACPN 28

AD 13

APP 184

AGAP 14

ANPP 3

ANP 0

APA 6

APDA 24

APGA 4

APM 2

APP 6

ASD 2

PNPP 0

CAC 4

CAP 4

CNP 26

DA 0

PPP 8

GPN 231

HDP 0

JNP 0

KP 0

PDP 25,572

PPA 12

PPC 4

PPN 6

PRP 4

RP 0

UPN 4

UPP 2

YPN 8

YPP 2

ZLP 0

Total valid votes: 31,078

Total rejected votes: 531

Total vote cast: 31,609

Okokoro LGA

Num of Reg 92577

Accredited Voters 67855

A: 2005

AA 106

AAC 36,661

ABP 15

AD 109

NCNP 1

NCP 0

NCRP 0

NNPP 0

NUP 0

PDC 8

PDP 25,765

PPA 60

PDC 0

YPP 11

ZLP 12

Total Valid Vote 67,009

Rejected vote 706

Total vote cast 67,715

LGA Omuma

The Collation Officer, Davis Chris from the University of Port Harcourt, said elections in 28 polling units across 8 RA’s with 9,627 registered voters that was affected was 9627 were cancelled as a result of violence

Number of registered voters: 60,662

Accredited Voters 18,975

A: 411

AA 15

AAC 1,853

AAP14

AD 0

ADC14

ADP 0

ANDP 4

ANP 2

APGA 5

APN 0

APP 2

CAP 0

CNP 2

DA 2

GPN 4

HDP 0

ID 0

JNPP 0

KP 0

LP 82

LNP 2

PDP 15,792

YPP 3

Total Valid Votes 18,429

Rejected votes 203

Total votes cast 18,882