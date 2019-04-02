LIVE UPDATE: INEC resumes collation of Rivers election result

The Independent National Electoral Commission today, Tuesday, reopened the electoral process in Rivers State, with collation of results from 17 Local Government Areas for the governorship and state parliamentary elections.
The commission had last month suspended the process, citing reports of disruptions and violence that affected voting and collation of results.
Rivers State has 23 LGAs, but the commission says only 17 have results ready.
The outcome of the ongoing exercise in terms of margin of lead would determine if a supplementary election would hold in other LGAs.
It is mainly a battle between PDP and AAC, backed by the APC.
Here are updates of the collation.
Okrika LGA
12 LGA
Total Reg voters: 73803
Total Number of Accredited voters: 31609
A 344
AA 185
AAC 3,803
AAP 140
ABP 6
ACB 17
ACPN 28
AD 13
APP 184
AGAP 14
ANPP 3
ANP 0
APA 6
APDA 24
APGA 4
APM 2
APP 6
ASD 2
PNPP 0
CAC 4
CAP 4
CNP 26
DA 0
PPP 8
GPN 231
HDP 0
JNP 0
KP 0
PDP 25,572
PPA 12
PPC 4
PPN 6
PRP 4
RP 0
UPN 4
UPP 2
YPN 8
YPP 2
ZLP 0
Total valid votes: 31,078
Total rejected votes: 531
Total vote cast: 31,609
Okokoro LGA
Num of Reg 92577
Accredited Voters 67855
A: 2005
AA 106
AAC 36,661
ABP 15
AD 109
NCNP 1
NCP 0
NCRP 0
NNPP 0
NUP 0
PDC 8
PDP 25,765
PPA 60
PDC 0
YPP 11
ZLP 12
Total Valid Vote 67,009
Rejected vote 706
Total vote cast 67,715
LGA Omuma
The Collation Officer, Davis Chris from the University of Port Harcourt, said elections in 28 polling units across 8 RA’s with 9,627 registered voters that was affected was 9627 were cancelled as a result of violence
Number of registered voters: 60,662
Accredited Voters 18,975
A: 411
AA 15
AAC 1,853
AAP14
AD 0
ADC14
ADP 0
ANDP 4
ANP 2
APGA 5
APN 0
APP 2
CAP 0
CNP 2
DA 2
GPN 4
HDP 0
ID 0
JNPP 0
KP 0
LP 82
LNP 2
PDP 15,792
YPP 3
Total Valid Votes 18,429
Rejected votes 203
Total votes cast 18,882