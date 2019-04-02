LIVE UPDATE: INEC resumes collation of Rivers election result

Rivers state on map
Rivers state on map

The Independent National Electoral Commission today, Tuesday, reopened the electoral process in Rivers State, with collation of results from 17 Local Government Areas for the governorship and state parliamentary elections.

The commission had last month suspended the process, citing reports of disruptions and violence that affected voting and collation of results.

Rivers State has 23 LGAs, but the commission says only 17 have results ready.

The outcome of the ongoing exercise in terms of margin of lead would determine if a supplementary election would hold in other LGAs.

It is mainly a battle between PDP and AAC, backed by the APC.

Here are updates of the collation.
Okrika LGA

12 LGA

Total Reg voters: 73803

Total Number of Accredited voters: 31609

A 344
AA 185
AAC 3,803
AAP 140
ABP 6
ACB 17
ACPN 28
AD 13
APP 184
AGAP 14
ANPP 3
ANP 0
APA 6
APDA 24
APGA 4
APM 2
APP 6
ASD 2
PNPP 0
CAC 4
CAP 4
CNP 26
DA 0
PPP 8
GPN 231
HDP 0
JNP 0
KP 0
PDP 25,572
PPA 12
PPC 4
PPN 6
PRP 4
RP 0
UPN 4
UPP 2
YPN 8
YPP 2
ZLP 0

Total valid votes: 31,078
Total rejected votes: 531
Total vote cast: 31,609

Okokoro LGA

Num of Reg 92577

Accredited Voters 67855

A: 2005
AA 106
AAC 36,661
ABP 15
AD 109
NCNP 1
NCP 0
NCRP 0
NNPP 0
NUP 0
PDC 8
PDP 25,765
PPA 60
PDC 0
YPP 11
ZLP 12

Total Valid Vote 67,009

Rejected vote 706

Total vote cast 67,715

LGA Omuma

The Collation Officer, Davis Chris from the University of Port Harcourt, said elections in 28 polling units across 8 RA’s with 9,627 registered voters that was affected was 9627 were cancelled as a result of violence

Number of registered voters: 60,662

Accredited Voters 18,975

A: 411
AA 15
AAC 1,853
AAP14
AD 0
ADC14
ADP 0
ANDP 4
ANP 2
APGA 5
APN 0
APP 2
CAP 0
CNP 2
DA 2
GPN 4
HDP 0
ID 0
JNPP 0
KP 0
LP 82
LNP 2
PDP 15,792
YPP 3

Total Valid Votes 18,429

Rejected votes 203

Total votes cast 18,882

 

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.