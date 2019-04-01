Alleged False Asset Declaration: CCT summons CCB director

Related News

The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) has subpoenaed a director of the Code of Conduct Bureau, Theresa Nwanfor, in the trial of the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen.

The Chairman of the tribunal, Danladi Umar, issued the subpoena on Monday at the request of the defence team led by Adegboyega Awomolo.

Mr Awomolo had asked the tribunal to summon Mrs Nwanfor before the court to give evidence as a defence witness.

Meanwhile, Lawal Olanrewaju, who told the tribunal that he was a driver at the Supreme Court attached to Mr Onnoghen, testified at the tribunal on Monday as the first defence witness.

Mr Olanrewaju, 60 years old, while in the witness box described how he drove Mr Onnoghen to the CCB office in Asokoro to collect his asset declaration form on July 28, 2010.

According to Mr Olanrewaju, N200 was given to him by Mr Onnoghen on November 3, 2010 to pay for the asset declaration form.

He added that “a receipt was isued by the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory revenue collector.”

When showed the receipt, Mr Olanrewaju affirmed it.

But when Mr Awomolo sought to tender the receipt as an exhibit, the prosecution lawyer, Aliyu Umar, objected to the admissibility.

Mr Umar based his objections on grounds that the witness is not the maker of the document and that the revenue number does not appear on the receipt.

Responding to the submissions of the prosecution, Mr Awomolo citing section 37 of the Evidence Act, said the receipt was relevant to the fact needed.

Following that, the tribunal admitted the receipt as exhibit D2.

The case has been adjourned to Wednesday for the subpoenaed witness to appear before the tribunal.