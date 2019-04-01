TRENDING: Police killing in Lagos reignites #EndSARS campaign

Related News

Widespread reactions have trailed the death of Kolade Johnson on Sunday following wounds sustained from bullets fired by police officers during a raid in his neighbourhood in Lagos.

The 36-year-old was shot at a viewing centre while watching a football match between Liverpool and Tottenham at approximately 4:30 p.m.

Following the death, Nigerians on social media have responded to the news, bringing back the hashtag, #EndSARS.

The police say they have already made some arrests.

Despite this, reactions have come from celebrities, actors, social media influencers, among other concerned Nigerians.

One of the strong voices in the #EndSARS campaign and Police reform activist, Segun Awosanya, popularly known as Segalink charged Nigerians to embrace a peaceful protest.

“I call on all strong & responsible voices out there to be at alert on a national peaceful protest on #EndSARS #EndSACS #EndSAKS #ReformPoliceNG @femikuti @adeyanjudeji @SIAF_NG our dead must not die in vain. @julietkego @AbdulMahmud01 @DrJoeAbah @OlufemiAwoyemi @yemusan1,” he said.

Nigerian comedian, Basket Mouth said, “The last memo I got was that the Nigerian police, SARS and the rest of em are supposed to be protecting and serving us. Are we now going to be afraid of armed robbers, the terrorists and the police as well? #EndSARS.”

“So…does this mean that we are paying the Police, SARS etc to be killing us? Because the last time I checked, they’re all paid from our taxes. #EndSARS, ” he added.

A social media influencer, Dr Dipo also weighed in.

“If you won’t speak up because you think #EndSars is an attack on Buhari, you are playing yourself. Because Buhari’s children and family will never ever be shot by SARS, and if anything happens to them, they will get the best consultants in the world. You and your family? LOL.”

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage also shared an emotional message on her Twitter page.

“TODAY IS JUST A SAD DAY, REST IN PEACE KOLADE 🙏🏼 💔#EndSars pls,” she said.

Dr Joe Abah who criticised stereotypes used as a yardstick for arresting young people also shared his protest message on Twitter.

“Being young is NOT a crime. Having dreadlocks is NOT a crime. Sagging your jeans is NOT a crime. Having tattoos and piercings is NOT a crime. The big crime is the police harassing and killing the innocent youth they are paid to protect, and nobody stopping them. #EndSARS,” he said.

Amnesty International also reacted.

”Many attempts to reform SARS, including the one ordered by @ProfOsinbajo in August last year have been ineffective. Nigerians are still brutalized by SARS. Restructuring SARS is not enough unless the government takes concrete steps to protect Nigerians.@PoliceNG #EndSARS,” they charged.

